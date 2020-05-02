Karl L. Kleiber
Union Beach - Karl Louis Kleiber, 60, of Union Beach, New Jersey, succumbed to cancer in the comfort of his own home on April 20, 2020.
Karl is survived by his fiancé Barbara Manchester, sons Brandon, Kristian, Jeffrey, and Ryan Kleiber, stepsons Alexander and Maxwell Manchester, mother-in-law Patricia Rusin, daughter-in-laws Michelle Mayer and Nicole Blozen, granddaughter Zoe Kleiber, and many other siblings, nieces, nephews, friends, and extended family. Karl loved and was loved by many.
Karl was a plumber for over 30 years and long-time singer and musician who imparted the love of music on all of his children. He also loved airplanes, trains, and cars, and enjoyed watching sports with his sons and fiancé. He will be greatly missed.
Due to the covid-19 pandemic, services were private under the direction of Zylka Funeral Home, Perth Amboy. A Memorial gathering will be announced at a later date.
Published in Asbury Park Press from May 2 to May 3, 2020.