Karlheinz "Karl" Carben
New Egypt - Karlheinz "Karl" Carben, age 83, of New Egypt, passed away on Sunday, February 2, 2020 at Deborah Heart and Lung Center in Browns Mills. He was born in Mainz, Germany to the late Wilhelm and Katharina Carben on February 20, 1936. Karl came to the United States in 1957 at the age of 21 and a few years later married Judy Fowler in 1962. Karl spent many years working for Sinclair Industrial in Trenton and in the kitchens on Fort Dix. He enjoyed working, probably more than most. He was a dedicated employee and worked extremely hard for his family. Karl also enjoyed cooking, spending time with his family and caring for his dog, Elsa. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend who will be deeply missed.
Karl is predeceased by his parents and by his granddaughter Samantha Carben. He leaves behind his adored wife of 57 years, Judy Carben of New Egypt; his four children, Todd Carben and wife Lisa of New Egypt, Eric Carben and wife Irene of Bayville, Adam Carben and wife Daniela of New Egypt, Shana Singleton and husband Christopher of New Egypt; his five grandchildren, Anthony and wife Elizabeth, Daniel, Vanessa, Emily and Katelyn; and his one great-granddaughter, Selena.
Relatives and friends are invited to gather on Saturday, February 8, 2020 from 9AM to 11AM at the New Egypt United Methodist Church - Atkinson Hall, located at 9 Fort Avenue, New Egypt, NJ 08533. A funeral service will take place at 11AM with burial to follow at Jacobstown Cemetery. All arrangements are under the direction of the Tilghman Funeral Home, New Egypt. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Karl's memory to the New Egypt United Methodist Church, 38 N. Main Street, New Egypt, NJ 08533.
