Katharine "Nancy" Bouton Lloyd
Middletown - Katharine "Nancy" Bouton Lloyd of Middletown, and formerly of Rumson, passed away after a brief illness on June 23, 2019. Nancy was born February 19, 1927 to Edward and Katharine Bouton of Elizabeth New Jersey. As a child, Nancy summered in Sea Bright and Landgrove Vermont where she developed her lifelong love of the ocean, gardening and bird watching. Nancy was a 1949 graduate of NJC (Douglass College) where she earned a degree in Chemistry-Bacteriology. She utilized her degree working for the USDA, analyzing mice for proper vitamin D additive to milk, and then later worked at Squibb Corporation.
In May of 1954 she married her late husband Robert E. Lloyd Jr. and shortly thereafter she and her husband moved to Rumson, where she raised her family and resided for more than forty years. During this time "winters were for the house and summers were for boats". Equally comfortable and confident working with her family making major renovations to their house, varnishing the bright work and painting the family's boats, or entertaining guests in formal dinner attire, Nancy was multi-talented, a woman before her time. Always very active, in her 40's, Nancy enjoyed playing goalie on the local ladies' field hockey league in Rumson. With her husband Bob, Nancy had a life long association with the Shrewsbury River Yacht Club in Fair Haven. Summers were always spent with her family aboard the family boat, with extended summer vacations cruising the New England coast to Cuttyhunk and Nantucket, or cruising to Lake Champlain and Vermont. For more than forty years Nancy enjoyed winter vacation time in Bermuda with her family, where many lifelong friendships were formed. During her quiet times, Nancy enjoyed needlepointing and knitting as well as tending to her gardens and orchids.
Nancy was a former CFO of Kessler-Ellis Products of Atlantic Highlands and long-time accountant at Ellis Kuhnke Controls of Atlantic Highlands.
Surviving are her two sons, William A. of River Plaza, Middletown, Edward A. (Susan) of Woodstock Conn., her daughter Sheridan A. (Glenn) of Portsmouth N.H., her sister Mary Jane Barron of Neptune, her granddaughter Kaitlyn M. and great grandson Oak J., both of Brooklyn N.Y. Nancy was predeceased by her brother Edward "Budge" Bouton of Shelburne Vt.
Services will be held at 1 pm Saturday July 20 at St George's-by-the-River Episcopal Church, Rumson. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Monmouth County S.P.C.A.
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 16, 2019