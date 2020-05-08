Katharine Elizabeth O'Neill
Toms River - Katharine Elizabeth O'Neill of Toms River, NJ passed away on May 5, 2020 in Toms River, NJ.
Due to the current health crisis, our remembrance celebration of the full life Katharine lived will be celebrated at a later date.
Katharine E. O'Neill was born in Jersey City, NJ to the late Charles and Charlotte Left. Katharine was a retired Certified Nurses Aid.
Married the late Arnold R. O'Neill January 30, 1953.
Survived by children, Karen Annicchiarico, Patricia Craig, Arthur O'Neill, Toniann Skursky, and Cheryl Flynn, Andrew O'Neill. Kay had lived life full of heartwarming memories with family. In being a lively connection to extended family and lifelong roots in Jersey City. She will be missed so very much by many.
Kay is predeceased by her son, Eugene O'Neill; her brother, John, and her grandson, Gerard Annicchiarico.
She is survived by grandchildren, Kelly Annicchiarico; Eric Annicchiarico; Anthony Annicchiarico; Angela White; Melinda Levine; Sean O'Neill; Alyssa Craig; Nicholas Craig; Jeffrey Skursky; Jennie Skursky; Patrick Flynn; Andrew O'Neill Jr.; Steven O'Neill; and Daniel O'Neill; great grandchildren, Kayla Levine; Christian Haag; Brandon Haag; and Ryan White.
Kay was the family icon pulling all near in gatherings and in all the heartfelt moments of life together.
Kay is survived by her sisters, Patricia Zinski, Emily Delaney, Beatrice Gilliland, and her brother Peter Left. Kay will now be resting with those family members who have gone before her.
Published in Asbury Park Press from May 8 to May 9, 2020.