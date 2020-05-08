So sorry to hear about Aunt Kay. Although she and I didn't spend a lot of time together and lost touch in my adult years, she affected my life in positive ways. She was always optimistic and loved to laugh and have fun. Throughout life I would think of her and some of our times together, and I would smile. We will see her again. Until then, may her love and full-of-life nature give us all comfort. To the rest of the family, I am praying for you and Aunt Kay and sending love.

Trisha Zinski-Weber

