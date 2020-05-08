Katharine Elizabeth O'Neill
Katharine Elizabeth O'Neill

Toms River - Katharine Elizabeth O'Neill of Toms River, NJ passed away on May 5, 2020 in Toms River, NJ.

Due to the current health crisis, our remembrance celebration of the full life Katharine lived will be celebrated at a later date.

Katharine E. O'Neill was born in Jersey City, NJ to the late Charles and Charlotte Left. Katharine was a retired Certified Nurses Aid.

Married the late Arnold R. O'Neill January 30, 1953.

Survived by children, Karen Annicchiarico, Patricia Craig, Arthur O'Neill, Toniann Skursky, and Cheryl Flynn, Andrew O'Neill. Kay had lived life full of heartwarming memories with family. In being a lively connection to extended family and lifelong roots in Jersey City. She will be missed so very much by many.

Kay is predeceased by her son, Eugene O'Neill; her brother, John, and her grandson, Gerard Annicchiarico.

She is survived by grandchildren, Kelly Annicchiarico; Eric Annicchiarico; Anthony Annicchiarico; Angela White; Melinda Levine; Sean O'Neill; Alyssa Craig; Nicholas Craig; Jeffrey Skursky; Jennie Skursky; Patrick Flynn; Andrew O'Neill Jr.; Steven O'Neill; and Daniel O'Neill; great grandchildren, Kayla Levine; Christian Haag; Brandon Haag; and Ryan White.

Kay was the family icon pulling all near in gatherings and in all the heartfelt moments of life together.

Kay is survived by her sisters, Patricia Zinski, Emily Delaney, Beatrice Gilliland, and her brother Peter Left. Kay will now be resting with those family members who have gone before her.

Condolences may be sent by visiting www.kedzfuneralhome.com.




Published in Asbury Park Press from May 8 to May 9, 2020.
May 9, 2020
So sorry to hear about Aunt Kay. Although she and I didn't spend a lot of time together and lost touch in my adult years, she affected my life in positive ways. She was always optimistic and loved to laugh and have fun. Throughout life I would think of her and some of our times together, and I would smile. We will see her again. Until then, may her love and full-of-life nature give us all comfort. To the rest of the family, I am praying for you and Aunt Kay and sending love.
Trisha Zinski-Weber
Family
