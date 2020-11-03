Katharine Rose Bolognese



Belford - Katharine Rose Bolognese, 70, of Belford, NJ, passed away at her home on October 30, 2020. She was born in Manhattan, NY to the late Domenica and Joseph Horvath and lived in the Bronx, NY before settling in Belford, NJ over 40 years ago. Katharine worked as an Administrator for Robinson-Gallaro Gastroenterology Associates and previously for New York Telephone. She retired after 30 years of service. Katharine enjoyed travel, museums and had a passion for music. She was the ultimate caretaker for family and friends in need and adored her granddaughter, Navi, and grandson, Kash, showering them with kisses whenever she could. Surviving are her daughter and son-in-law, Maria Anne and Rishi Pahuja of Richmond, VA; sons, Joseph Bolognese of Belford, NJ, and Robert Bolognese, Jr, of Belford NJ.; grandchildren, Naviya and Kash Pahuja of Richmond, VA. Katharine was preceded in death by her husband Robert Bolognese in 2017. A Funeral Liturgy will be offered on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 10:00 am at Mary Mother of God Church, 19 Cherry Tree Farm Rd., Middletown. In lieu of a wake, the family will be at the church at 9:30 am to greet guests that wish to arrive early. Burial will follow at Fair View Cemetery, Middletown. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution in Kathi's name to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. Arrangements are under the direction of John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, Middletown.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store