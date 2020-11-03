1/1
Katharine Rose Bolognese
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Katharine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Katharine Rose Bolognese

Belford - Katharine Rose Bolognese, 70, of Belford, NJ, passed away at her home on October 30, 2020. She was born in Manhattan, NY to the late Domenica and Joseph Horvath and lived in the Bronx, NY before settling in Belford, NJ over 40 years ago. Katharine worked as an Administrator for Robinson-Gallaro Gastroenterology Associates and previously for New York Telephone. She retired after 30 years of service. Katharine enjoyed travel, museums and had a passion for music. She was the ultimate caretaker for family and friends in need and adored her granddaughter, Navi, and grandson, Kash, showering them with kisses whenever she could. Surviving are her daughter and son-in-law, Maria Anne and Rishi Pahuja of Richmond, VA; sons, Joseph Bolognese of Belford, NJ, and Robert Bolognese, Jr, of Belford NJ.; grandchildren, Naviya and Kash Pahuja of Richmond, VA. Katharine was preceded in death by her husband Robert Bolognese in 2017. A Funeral Liturgy will be offered on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 10:00 am at Mary Mother of God Church, 19 Cherry Tree Farm Rd., Middletown. In lieu of a wake, the family will be at the church at 9:30 am to greet guests that wish to arrive early. Burial will follow at Fair View Cemetery, Middletown. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution in Kathi's name to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. Arrangements are under the direction of John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, Middletown.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
5
Liturgy
10:00 AM
Mary Mother of God Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
John F. Pfleger Funeral Home
115 Tindall Road
Middletown, NJ 07748
(732) 671-1326
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by John F. Pfleger Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved