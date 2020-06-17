Katherine Ann Sullivan
Tinton Falls - Katherine Ann Sullivan, 59, died at home on June 5th. Kate was the fourth of six children born to Ellen and James Sullivan and she was loved by her family, extended family and numerous friends. She grew up and lived most of her life in Tinton Falls, graduating Monmouth Regional High School in 1979 and Monmouth College in 1989.

Kate was a kind, loving, headstrong and spiritual person with a beautiful smile, a mane of dark hair and a boisterous laugh. She was always willing to offer help to those in need of it. She owned KAS Cleaning and took meticulous care of many homes and businesses in the Two River area. Kate bought her house on a tree shaded corner lot and in this house raised her son, Liam. She enjoyed decorating and gardening and created a haven of peace and tranquility where friends and hummingbirds alike were drawn to visit-friends for tea and company, hummingbirds for the flowers in the garden.

She was the loving, longtime owner of two dogs, Birdie and Romeo, and the three could be seen daily on walks in their neighborhood-often accompanied by various visiting dogs Kate was caring for. She enjoyed music, particularly the Blues, dancing, reading, baking and stayed active by walking and biking.

Throughout her life Kate coped with bouts of anxiety and depression. She overcame the grip of addiction and was active in local 12 step meetings for the past 30 years. She carried a strong message of recovery and for many years hosted a weekly women's group in her home.

Kate was predeceased by her father James and brother Danny and most recently her dog Birdie. She is survived by her son, Liam, whom she loved with all her heart and was immensely proud of. In addition she is survived by her mother Ellen, sisters Patty and Maddy, brothers Jimmy and Mark and numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, aunts, cousins and many friends.

In honor of Kate's life please consider a donation to the Mental Health Association of Monmouth County and Stephy's Place - Support Center for Grief and Loss in Red Bank.

There will be a memorial service held on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 1:00 PM at the First Presbyterian Church of Rumson.

Please visit Katherine's memorial website at www.johnedayfuneralhome.com




