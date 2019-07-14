Services
St Anselm Roman Catholic Chr
1028 Wayside Rd
Tinton Falls, NJ 07712
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of Saint Anselm
Tinton Falls, NJ
Memorial Gathering
Following Services
Ocean Township Historical Society
Katherine B. Zimmerer

Katherine B. Zimmerer Obituary
Katherine B. Zimmerer

Belleville - Katherine Butner Zimmerer, 95, of State College, PA, and formerly of Ocean Township, NJ, died peacefully in her sleep on December 31, 2018, surrounded by her loving family. She was the daughter of immigrant parents Mary (Ostafie) and Julius Butner (Bodnar) of Elizabeth, NJ. She is also predeceased by her son Alexandre, her sisters Annie and Julie, and her brothers Metro and John. Katherine was dear to her son Karl, her daughter-in-law Medora (Ebersole), and her grandchildren Eliza, Stephen and Eric, and her sister Jane. She was also deeply loved by her extended family, her best friend Catherine Potrzeba, and numerous friends and neighbors. Katherine attended Fordham University and graduated from Thomas Edison College. She then worked in personnel at McGraw Hill in New York City which published her regular column "The Personnel Touch." Mid-career she worked as a children's public librarian in Long Branch, NJ. Katherine co-founded and was active in the Ocean Township Historical Society. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am, August 10, at Church of Saint Anselm, in Tinton Falls, and immediately following a reception at Ocean Township Historical Society. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Ocean Township Historical Society or Long Branch Public Library.
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 14, 2019
