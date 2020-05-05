Katherine Brady
Toms River - Heaven gained a very special angel, Katherine Brady, age 88, passed away on May 3, 2020 at Monmouth Medical Center in NJ. Katherine was a devoted wife and mother who stayed at home to raise their five children. She was a faithful member of Saint Luke's Church in Toms River, NJ. She enjoyed spending time with her support system of very strong women and their families who lived in Hazlet, NJ and all moved together to Middletown before all retiring in Toms River together. She also enjoyed spending annual vacations in the Poconos with these close friends and families. One of the highlights of these trips was when she hit a hole in one on the golf course. She was an avid reader and walker, and enjoyed golf along with her husband, in retirement. Katherine was always appreciative and grateful for all the blessings of family and friends in her life.
Katherine was predeceased by her beloved husband, Vincent Brady, of 63 years and her brother Jimmy Kelly, and Billy Kelly and her brother in law Patrick Brady and his wife Sheila Brady. Survivors include her brother in law Gene Brady and his wife Mary, her sister in law Mercedes Kelly, her son, Vincent Brady, Jr., and four daughters, Patricia Brady, Lynn Brady, Maureen Fontaine and her husband Kenneth Fontaine, and Cathy Minton and her husband Roger Minton. She loved and cherished time with her 7 grandchildren, Gregory, Vince, Leroy, Christina, Kenny and his wife Sarah, Timmy and his fiancé Kelly, and Tamara and her husband Jason. Her great grandchildren include Rica, Leida, Kenneth III, and Dakota. She was delighted and found such joy spending time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Silverton Memorial Funeral Home in Toms River, NJ with a private interment at R.G William C. Doyle Veteran's Memorial Cemetery in Arneytown, NJ. www.silvertonmemorial.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from May 5 to May 6, 2020.