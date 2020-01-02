|
Katherine Connolly
Spring Lake - Katherine Connolly, 89 of Spring Lake passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at Wellington Estates with her loving family by her side. Katherine was born and raised in Jersey City and was a graduate of St. Aloysius Academy, Jersey City and the College of St. Elizabeth. Upon completion of college she was an editor for the food section of Good Housekeeping Magazine. She then married John Connolly and they briefly lived in Switzerland while her husband attended graduate school. They eventually settled in Spring Lake in 1964. Katherine was a woman of great beauty, poise, and elegance.
She was a member of the Spring Lake Golf Club and Spring Lake Bath and Tennis Club. She was a former member of the Metropolitan Club of New York. Katherine was an avid golfer and enjoyed playing tennis.
She enjoyed walking her golden retrievers along the boardwalk. She was an avid baseball fan, first for the Brooklyn Dodgers and then the NY Yankees.
Katherine was predeceased by her parents Edward Hudson and Catherine Boyle Kip. She is survived by her beloved husband of 64 years John Connolly of Spring Lake; her loving children John Connolly, Jr. and his wife Kim of Lafayette Hill, PA and Peter Connolly and his wife Kathleen of Bloomfield Hills, MI.
Katherine was the cherished grandmother to John Connolly III (Bethanne), Timothy Connolly, Mark Connolly, Peter Joseph Connolly, Christina Connolly, and Jack Connolly and great grandmother of Mary Claire Connolly. She is also survived by her sister-in-law Sue Kinney (Richard) as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 am on Monday, January 6, 2020 at St Catharine's Church, Spring Lake. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to InspiriTec 340 N. 12th Street Suite 200 Philadelphia, PA 19107 (www.inspiritec.org). To send condolences to the family please visit www.orenderfamilyhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 2 to Jan. 4, 2020