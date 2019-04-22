|
Katherine E. Syseskey
Spring Lake Heights - Katherine (Kay) Syseskey 84 of Spring Lake Heights, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on April 18th, 2019. Kay was a devoted wife who enjoyed 55 years of love and marriage with her husband Robert. She was a wonderful mother and loving grandmother. She was born in New York City, NY and was raised in East Orange, where she graduated from East Orange High School. She also attended Gwynedd Mercy Junior College and graduated in 1957. She is a long-time resident of Spring Lake Heights and was a parishioner of St. Margaret Church, Spring Lake.
Kay was a devout Catholic, who was dedicated to Mother Mary and praying the rosary. She also attended numerous bible studies over the years. She loved crafts, she knitted, quilted and made beautiful ceramic pieces. Kay was a member of the "We can do that quilting" club, which donated their quilting projects to various organizations. She loved to bake pies and was famous for her thin cut-out Christmas cookies. Grandma Kay loved spending time with her family especially playing cards with her grandchildren.
Kay was an active member of Catholic Daughters of America for 33 years, and the Spring Lake Heights Senior Recreation Committee, which hosted the "Soup and Sociability" luncheons. Kay will be remembered for her gracious spirit, beautiful smile, gentle mannerisms, and her sudden glow of hidden humor.
She is predeceased by her mother Madeline Fant and her twin sister Josephine Gallagher; her husband Robert Connor Syseskey Sr. and son Robert Connor Syseskey Jr. She is survived by her daughter, Susan Landgraf, son-in-law Carl Landgraf, her daughter Barbara Magnusson, her grandchildren, Ryann, Shane, Kali Ann, Curran, Meredith and Pierce Magnusson.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, from 4-8 PM at the O'Brien Funeral Home, 2028 Highway 35 at New Bedford Rd., Wall. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St Margaret's Church, Corner of 3rd and Ludlow Aves., Spring Lake on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at 10:30 AM. Donations may be made to American Red Cross, Jersey Coast Chapter, 1540 West Park Ave., Ocean, NJ 07712 or Meridian Hospice, 1340 Campus Parkway, Building C, Unit 4, Neptune, NJ 07753.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 22, 2019