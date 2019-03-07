|
|
Katherine Herpich Joyce
- - Katherine Herpich Joyce, 76, entered into the Kingdom of Heaven with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. She was born in Long Branch on December 28, 1942 to Robert and Mildred Herpich.
Kathie and her sister Barbara Bonforte were active members and contributors doing the work of our Lord at Tower Hill Church in Red Bank. She was an ordained Deacon at Tower Hill and was involved in many activities including Sarah Circle, Bible study, Young at Heart, and other hospitality roles. She was also active in the Oceanport Seniors as Secretary.
As a Navy wife, Kathie lived and traveled abroad while raising three sons: LCDR Richard K. Joyce (deceased), Jeffrey K Joyce of Fairhaven, and Steven M Joyce of Saco, Maine. In her spare time, she graduated from the University of Maine with a degree in Business.
Kathie was an avid sailor and enjoyed cruising with her husband, Richard, as well as enjoying their vacations in Florida.
She was considered by all to be extremely talented, humble, and tenacious in her pursuits. Her insightful counsel was warmly received and will be greatly missed.
Kathie is survived by her husband Richard, sons Jeffrey and wife Tina, Steven and wife Judy, and grandchildren Nicholas and Lauren.
In lieu of flowers, Kathie would prefer that a donation be made to St Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105.
A visitation will be held at Hoffman Funeral Home, 415 Broadway, Long Branch, NJ, on Saturday, March 9, 2019 from 4-7pm. A memorial service will be held at Tower Hill Church at a later date.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 7, 2019