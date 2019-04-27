|
Katherine Lynch
Port Monmouth - Katherine Lynch (née Bily), 97, of Port Monmouth, passed away Thursday, April 25, 2019 at Bayshore Community Hospital, Holmdel. Born in New York, she's resided in Port Monmouth most of her life.
Mrs. Lynch was a communicant of St. Catherine's R.C. Church in North Middletown. She was the devoted Matriarch of a large family who meant everything to her. She will be deeply missed by those that knew and loved her.
She was predeceased by her beloved husband William F. Lynch in 2011 and her son Kenneth in 1976. Surviving are her children and their spouses: Pat Farrell of FL, Karen Politano and Jim of Ewing, Bill Lynch and Halina of Brick, Tim Lynch of Port Monmouth, Trudy Clarke and Eddie of Neptune, and Lawrence Lynch and Vickie of VA; her 13 grandchildren, many great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be on Sunday, April 28 from 2-4 and 7-9 pm at John F. Pfleger Funeral Home 115 Tindall Road, Middletown. Funeral services will be held Monday, April 29 at 8:45 am at the funeral home followed by a 9:30 am Funeral Liturgy at St. Catherine's R. C. Church 110 Bray Ave, North Middletown. Interment will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Middletown.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 27, 2019