Katherine Marie Marut
Forked River - Katherine Marie Marut, 66, of Forked River, passed away on June 19, 2019. She was born in Paterson to the late Paul and Vera (Carter) Dluhi. Katherine loved spending time with her family and cherished her four grandchildren.
Katherine is survived by her loving son Michael Dunyak and his wife April, her cherished grandchildren Samuel, Benjamin, Elijah and Noah, her dear brothers Michael and Paul Dluhi, and her beloved companion James. Katherine will be lovingly remembered by her sisters-in-law Janet and Karen as well as her nephews, Jason and Brendon, and her niece Jackie.
Visitation will be held at the John E. Day Funeral Home, 85 Riverside Avenue, Red Bank, NJ 07701 on Saturday June 22, 2019 from 2-5 p.m. with a service beginning at 3:30 p.m. In respect with Katherine's wishes cremation will be private. Please visit Katherine's memorial website available at www.johnedayfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 22, 2019