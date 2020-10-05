1/1
Katherine Mary Kelly
Katherine Mary Kelly

Quakertown, PA - Katherine Mary Kelly, age 78, of Quakertown, Pennsylvania, passed away on October 1, 2020, at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was a loving wife to Richard Kelly with whom she would have shared 48 years of marriage in November.

Born in Jersey City, NJ, she was a daughter of the late Joseph and Nora (O'Neill) Walsh.

Katherine graduated Neptune High School in Neptune, NJ, and went on to earn her Bachelors' Degree in Education from Mary Crest College in Davenport, IA.

Retired from teaching, Katherine loved snapping pictures and creating scrapbooks for friends and relatives. She was committed in her faith and involved in church ministry as a Eucharistic Minister for nursing homes, on the bereavement committee, and as a leader of the Rosary Alter Society at St. Luke's Roman Catholic Parish in Toms River, NJ. She also supported the church's missions in Uganda. In her retirement, she also enjoyed events with the Red Hat Ladies.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by children: Matthew (Amy), Jill McComsey (David), and Nora Westkott (John); grandchildren: Madeline, Jack, Kiera, Nathan, Colin and Gavin; and siblings: James, Joseph, Robert, Raymond, Noreen Heheman, Joan Baran, Barbara Rioual, and Janet Massa, as well as numerous in-laws, nieces and nephews.

She will be remembered for a smile that lit up her whole face and for her contagious laughter.

You are invited to visit with Katherine's family and friends from 12:00 PM- 1:00 PM Friday, October 09, 2020 at Naugle Funeral & Cremation Service, 135 W. Pumping Station Road Quakertown, Pennsylvania. Her memorial service will follow at 1:00 PM. Interment will be held at St. John's Lutheran Cemetery in Spinnerstown. In lieu of flowers, please consider a tax-deductible contribution to: Yamba Uganda c/o Mary Goss, 1596 Goldspire Drive, Toms River, NJ 08755.

Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Naugle Funeral and Cremation Service
135 West Pumping Station Road
Quakertown, PA 18951-0013
215-536-3343
