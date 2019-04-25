Katherine T. Penn



Oceanport - Katherine T. Penn, 81, of Oceanport died peacefully at home on Easter Sunday. Kathy worked as the Office Administrator for Dr. Murray Kessler in Long Branch. She was a smart and savvy business woman and will forever be remembered for her love of life and great sense of humor.



Kathy is survived by her devoted husband Richard Penn who lovingly cared for her over the past several years during her struggle with dementia. She is also survived by her adoring son David Ivins, his wife Shannon and their children David, Katherine (KC) and Zacharia, and her step-son James Penn, his wife Mary and their children Melissa Joy and David.



Visitation Saturday April 27th, 11 am until the time of her funeral service at 1pm. Interment will follow at Glenwood Cemetery, West Long Branch. Katherine's family would appreciate contributions in memory of Katherine be made to the Visiting Nurses Association; vnahg.org/ways-to-give.