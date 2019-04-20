|
|
Kathleen A. Kaufman
Ocean Gate - Kathleen A. Kaufman, 68, of Ocean Gate, NJ died peacefully at her home on Tuesday, April 16th. Kathy was born in Lakewood and lived all of her life in Ocean Gate.
Kathy's first career was a beautician and later worked as a medical transcriptionist for Community Medical Center until her retirement. She served as President of both the Ocean Gate PTA and Board of Education. Kathy was also a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Ocean Gate Volunteer Fire Department. Kathy was an amateur photographer and lifelong Yankees fan.
She was predeceased by her parents William G. and Nancy P. Keeney and her brother Billy Keeney.
Kathy is survived by her sons Douglas W. Kaufman Jr. of Branchburg, NJ and Kasey M. Kaufman of Toms River; her brothers Kevin M. Keeney and his wife Sue of Waynesville, MO and Brian P. Keeney of San Francisco, CA; her sister Kelly M. Keeney of Beachwood, NJ and grandson Angelo M. Caruso. She is also survived by her former husband and friend Douglas Kaufman Sr.
Visiting will be held Tuesday, April 23, 2019 from 2:00 - 4:00 & 7:00 - 9:00 PM at Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home, 703 Main St. Toms River. A Mass to celebrate Kathy's life will be held Wednesday, 11:00 AM at St. Barnabas R.C. Church, 33 Woodland Rd. Bayville, NJ. Cremation will be private. If desired, contributions may be made in her name to: Pantry at St. Veronica's Church, Howell, NJ or . Family and friends are invited to visit www.andersonandcampbell.com to leave tributes to her family.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 20, 2019