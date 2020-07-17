1/
Kathleen A. Rutsky
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kathleen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kathleen A. Rutsky

Cliffwood Beach - Kathleen A. Rutsky, 72 of Cliffwood Beach, passed away Thursday July 16, 2020 at Bayshore Community Hospital of Holmdel.

Friends and relatives are invited to a visitation for Kathleen on Monday July 20, 2020 from 2-4PM and 7-9PM at Day Funeral Home of Keyport, New Jersey 07735 and also on Tuesday July 21, 2020 9:00 AM at the funeral home for a 10 AM Mass of Christian Burial at St. Joseph's Church of Keyport. Entombment will follow at St. Joseph's Mausoleum of Keyport.

Please visit our web site for a complete obituary, offer the family of Kathleen your condolences online or to send flowers, at our web site www.dayfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jul. 17 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
20
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Day Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
20
Visitation
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Day Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
21
Visitation
09:00 AM
Day Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
21
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Joseph's Church of Keyport
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Day Funeral Home
361 Maple Place
Keyport, NJ 07735
(732) 264-1352
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Day Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved