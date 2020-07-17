Kathleen A. Rutsky
Cliffwood Beach - Kathleen A. Rutsky, 72 of Cliffwood Beach, passed away Thursday July 16, 2020 at Bayshore Community Hospital of Holmdel.
Friends and relatives are invited to a visitation for Kathleen on Monday July 20, 2020 from 2-4PM and 7-9PM at Day Funeral Home of Keyport, New Jersey 07735 and also on Tuesday July 21, 2020 9:00 AM at the funeral home for a 10 AM Mass of Christian Burial at St. Joseph's Church of Keyport. Entombment will follow at St. Joseph's Mausoleum of Keyport.
