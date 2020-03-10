|
|
Kathleen Ann Hackett
Monmouth Beach - Devoted to her family, an exceptional wife, mother, daughter, sister and friend.
Mrs. Kathleen Hackett of Holmdel, N.J., passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on March 3, 2020. She was 84 years old. Kathy was born in Manhattan, NY and raised in Teaneck, NJ.
Daughter to William and Margaret Madden and predeceased by her sister Dorothy Ann. Kathy graduated in 1953 from St. Cecilia High School. On February 7th 1959 she married John Hackett her best friend and the love of her life, in a union that celebrated 61 anniversaries. Kathy dedicated herself to supporting her children and her family. She raised her children in Paramus, N.J., where she was both PTA President and Girl Scout Leader.
She lived the greater part of her live in Monmouth County residing in Holmdel and Monmouth Beach. Kathy was known as an avid Bridge Player and supported many charitable events. In her later years, together with her husband, they did extensive traveling and she loved vacationing with her children and their families. She will be remembered for her devotion to her family especially to her grandchildren.
Kathy is survived by her loving husband Jack, her sons John and William and Daughter-in-law Michelle. Grandmother to John and Michelle Steele,
Sean, James, Joseph, Ryan, Melissa, Grant Hackett and Kevin Devine.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 11 at Holmdel Funeral Home, at 26 South Holmdel Road, Holmdel, NJ from 5pm-8pm. A Mass will be held on Thursday, March 12 at 9:15am at the Church of St. Catharine in Holmdel, NJ. To send a message of condolence please visit her page of tributes at www.holmdelfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Kathy's memory to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or online at stjude.org.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020