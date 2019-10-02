|
Kathleen Ann (Corrigan) Martin
Freehold Township - Kathleen Ann (Corrigan) Martin, 79, of Freehold Township, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and sister, passed away at home on Saturday, September 28, 2019. Born and raised in Cleveland, Ohio, she settled in Freehold Township 51 years ago.
Mrs. Martin was a homemaker. Prior to that, she was a first grade teacher at St. Bernadette's Catholic School, Cleveland, Ohio.
Mrs. Martin was a communicant and founding parishioner of the Co-Cathedral of St. Robert Bellarmine, Freehold Township. She was a member of the Women's Club of Freehold and a volunteer at St. Peter's Church Feed All God's Children Lunch Program Soup Kitchen, Freehold. Known for her generosity, she supported many causes, especially those benefiting Catholic organizations, children, and dogs.
She was predeceased by the love of her life, her husband of 42 years, Dennis P. Martin; her daughter, Jennifer Ann Martin; and her brother, Thomas A. Corrigan.
Left to cherish her memory are her sons and daughters-in-law, Dennis and Trish Martin, Middletown, Delaware, and Cary and Julie Martin, Glenview, Illinois; her daughters, Mary Beth Martin, Brownsville, Texas, and Amy Christine Martin and her fiancé, Chip Ford, Middletown, Delaware; a sister and brother-in-law, Marge and Bob Radle, Fort Worth, Texas; and her grandchildren, Emily, Daniel, Ben, Meghan, Claire, Alex, and Matthew Martin.
Visitation will be held at the Higgins Memorial Home, 20 Center Street, Freehold, on Friday, October 4, 2019 from 2:00 to 4:00 PM and 7:00 to 9:00 PM. A Funeral Liturgy will be celebrated at the Co-Cathedral of St. Robert Bellarmine, 61 Georgia Road, Freehold, on Saturday at 11:30 AM. Interment will follow at St. Rose of Lima Cemetery, Freehold.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Oct. 2, 2019