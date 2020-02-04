Services
Kathleen Ann Merrigan Obituary
Colts Neck - Kathleen Ann Merrigan, 71, of Colts Neck, went home to the Lord on Saturday, January 25, 2020. She was raised in Bloomfield and resided in Monmouth County most of her life. Kathy graduated from Monmouth University with a Bachelor's degree in elementary education, working predominantly for Tinton Falls schools as a dedicated educator for nearly thirty years. She was an active member of Calvary Chapel Old Bridge as well as Colts Neck Community Church. Affectionately known as the "Rock Lady" of West End Beach, Kathy was always seen spending her days in the sun on the jetty. Her other loves in life were maintaining God's little green acre, equestrianism, her country, and caring for animals. She was a beloved daughter, mother, teacher, companion, and friend. Her daughters, Ashley and Shannon, welcome those who loved her to a celebration of her life and memory, held at Colts Neck Fire Co. #2, on Saturday Feb. 8, 2020 between 1 to 4pm.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020
