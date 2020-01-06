|
Kathleen Ann Procopio
Boynton Beach, FL - Kathleen Ann Procopio, age 73 of Boynton Beach Florida, died Sunday, January 5, 2020 at Riverview Medical Center surrounded by her loving family. Born in Newark, she had lived in Sea Bright before moving to Florida 5 years ago. Kathy was devoted to her family, enjoyed golf and was an amazing cook who took great pride in cooking for her family and friends.
She was predeceased by her parents, Albert and Catherine Cece. Surviving are her husband, Joseph; 3 sons, Paul Procopio, Gerald Procopio and Joseph Procopio; her daughter, Maria Procopio Cecero; 13 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 9 from 5-8 pm at the Damiano Funeral Home, 191 Franklin Ave. in Long Branch. Funeral, Friday; 9:00 am from the funeral home with a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at 10:30 am at St. Dorothea's Church in Eatontown. Entombment will follow at Woodbine Mausoleum in Oceanport. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to St Jude Children's Research Hospital, PO Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38105-1905. Letters of condolence may be sent through the web at www.damianofuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020