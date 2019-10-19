|
Kathleen (Elliot) Bogajevski
Lakewood - Kathleen (Elliot) Bogajevski, age 78, of Lakewood passed away peacefully on Friday, October 18, 2019 at home. Kathleen was born in Passaic, lived in Brick from 1966 to 2003, when she moved to Lakewood. She was a dedicated and loving mother and grandmother. Her children and grandchildren were her world. She retired 14 years ago as a Registered Nurse and Nursing Home Administrator. Kathleen had a long career in Nursing. She earned her RN from Orange Memorial Nursing School in 1962 and worked in the emergency rooms for both Kimball Medical Center and Pt. Pleasant Hospital. She went back to school to get her bachelor degree in long term care nursing, then became a manager for several nursing homes, including Claremont Care Center in Point Pleasant and Laurelton Village Nursing Home in Brick where she earned a National Recognition as the Nursing Home Administrator of the Year from the American College of Health Care Administrators. She loved Laurelton Village Nursing Home and its employees. Kathleen was appointed to the NJ Department of Health Nursing Home Administrator Licensing Board by Governor McGreevy. She served on the Board until her passing.
Kathleen was preceded in death by her husband Vladimir Bogajevski in 2005. She is survived by her son Alexander Bogajevski of Toms River; her daughter Tara Paxton and her husband Gary of Brick; 2 grandchildren Larisa and Reanna; her sister Maureen Levier and husband James of Beachwood; her sister-in-law Tanya Voight and her husband John of Florida; and many beloved nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews.
The family will receive relatives and friends for a viewing on Monday, October 21, 2019, from 2pm to 4pm and 7pm to 9pm at Colonial Funeral Home, 2170 Highway 88, Brick. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday morning at 10 AM at the funeral home, followed by interment at Ocean County Memorial Park, Toms River. Condolences can be sent to the family at www.colonialfuneralgroup.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019