Services
Colonial Funeral Homes - Brick
2170 Highway 88
Brick, NJ 08724
(732) 899-9090
For more information about
Kathleen Bogajevski
View Funeral Home Obituary
Viewing
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Colonial Funeral Homes - Brick
2170 Highway 88
Brick, NJ 08724
View Map
Viewing
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Colonial Funeral Homes - Brick
2170 Highway 88
Brick, NJ 08724
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Colonial Funeral Homes - Brick
2170 Highway 88
Brick, NJ 08724
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen Bogajevski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen (Elliot) Bogajevski


1941 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kathleen (Elliot) Bogajevski Obituary
Kathleen (Elliot) Bogajevski

Lakewood - Kathleen (Elliot) Bogajevski, age 78, of Lakewood passed away peacefully on Friday, October 18, 2019 at home. Kathleen was born in Passaic, lived in Brick from 1966 to 2003, when she moved to Lakewood. She was a dedicated and loving mother and grandmother. Her children and grandchildren were her world. She retired 14 years ago as a Registered Nurse and Nursing Home Administrator. Kathleen had a long career in Nursing. She earned her RN from Orange Memorial Nursing School in 1962 and worked in the emergency rooms for both Kimball Medical Center and Pt. Pleasant Hospital. She went back to school to get her bachelor degree in long term care nursing, then became a manager for several nursing homes, including Claremont Care Center in Point Pleasant and Laurelton Village Nursing Home in Brick where she earned a National Recognition as the Nursing Home Administrator of the Year from the American College of Health Care Administrators. She loved Laurelton Village Nursing Home and its employees. Kathleen was appointed to the NJ Department of Health Nursing Home Administrator Licensing Board by Governor McGreevy. She served on the Board until her passing.

Kathleen was preceded in death by her husband Vladimir Bogajevski in 2005. She is survived by her son Alexander Bogajevski of Toms River; her daughter Tara Paxton and her husband Gary of Brick; 2 grandchildren Larisa and Reanna; her sister Maureen Levier and husband James of Beachwood; her sister-in-law Tanya Voight and her husband John of Florida; and many beloved nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews.

The family will receive relatives and friends for a viewing on Monday, October 21, 2019, from 2pm to 4pm and 7pm to 9pm at Colonial Funeral Home, 2170 Highway 88, Brick. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday morning at 10 AM at the funeral home, followed by interment at Ocean County Memorial Park, Toms River. Condolences can be sent to the family at www.colonialfuneralgroup.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kathleen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now