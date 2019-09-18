|
|
Kathleen Butterbrodt
Toms River - Kathleen Butterbrodt, 70, of Toms River, NJ, died on September 14, 2019 at her home. She was born in Jersey City, NJ to the late Eugene and Veronica Geraghty. Kathleen loved cooking and spending time with her family. She also enjoyed trips to Atlantic City. She was a long time parishioner of St. Ann's Parish in Keansburg before she and her husband moved to Toms River.
Surviving are her husband of 48 years, Kenneth Butterbrodt; her son and daughter-in-law, Eugene and Kelly Butterbrodt; her daughter and son-in-law, Mary and David Constantino; her son and his fiance, William Butterbrodt and Katie; her granddaughters, Kellia Rose and Callie Grace; and her two sisters, Trish and Claire.
Kathleen was preceded in death by her parents and her siblings, Joe and Irene.
Visitation will be held Thursday, September 19, 2019 from 2-4 & 7-9 pm at John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, 115 Tindall Road, Middletown. Funeral services are scheduled for Friday, September 20, 2019 at 9 am at the funeral home. A Funeral Liturgy will be offered Friday, September 20, 2019 at 10 am at St. Ann's RC Church, Carr Ave., Keansburg.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to your local food pantry in Kathleen's name. For more information, to send condolences or for directions, please visit www.pflegerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 18, 2019