Kathleen C. Dries
Hazlet - Kathleen C. Dries, 91, of Hazlet, passed away on Friday, April 17, 2020 at Bayshore Community Hospital in Holmdel. She was born Kathleen Quinn on May 26, 1928 in Manhattan, NY, where she grew up and lived into her early adulthood. On June 17 1950, Kathleen married her husband, Donald. They remained married until his passing on February 25, 1993. She and Don moved to Englewood in 1958 and ultimately settled in Hazlet in 1961 to raise their family. Before retirement, Kathleen worked at Sears Department Store in Middletown for their catalog sales department for 40 years. Most of all, Kathleen was a beloved wife, mother, sister, grandmother, great grandmother and friend.
Kathleen will be remembered for her independence, dedication to her family and countless sacrifices she made on behalf of those she loved. You never had to wonder what was on her mind, because she was more than happy to tell you.
She was predeceased by her parents, William and Susan (Murray) Quinn, her beloved husband, Donald Dries, her daughter, Susan Romanowski, and her sisters, Patricia Ryan, Helen Ryan and Maureen LoPinto and her brother, William Quinn. Kathleen is survived by her loving children, William Dries and his wife, Pat, of Charlotte, North Carolina, David Dries and his wife, Maureen, of Lincroft, Donald Dries of Hazlet, Dianne Zecchino and her husband, Pat, of Hazlet, Maria Schwerdt and her husband, Gary, of Howell, and Patricia Wilson and her husband, Bill, of Hazlet, and her son-in-law, Gary Romanowski of Bayville. She is also survived her 16 cherished grandchildren and 10 adored great grandchildren. Kathleen will be greatly missed and never forgotten.
Arrangements were entrusted to the Shore Point Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 3269 State Hwy/Rt 35 N, Hazlet. Due to the currently COVID-19 health crisis, visitation and services will be held privately for the immediate family only. Interment, Fair View Cemetery in Middletown. For information or to send condolences to the family, please visit, www.shorepointfh.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 20 to Apr. 26, 2020