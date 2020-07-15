Kathleen C. Graziano



Spring Hill, FL - Kathleen C. Graziano, 69, of Spring Hill, FL, passed away on July 10, 2020. She was born on January 12, 1951 to the late Stephen and Margaret Graziano in Neptune, New Jersey. Kathy had a personality that could easily fill a room, and her laughter was infectious. Whether she was sharing a story or the butt of a joke, she would regularly have her family in stitches. For her sons at times it was like having Lucille Ball for a mother. She loved her family deeply. She enjoyed spending time with her children and especially her four grandchildren. Kathy also loved music and dancing. She is survived by her sons Jason and his wife Krista, David and his wife Christina; brother Sebastian; sister Toni; grandchildren Max, Finley, Casey and Joseph.









