Kathleen C. Szitanko
Kathleen C. Szitanko

Red Bank - Kathleen C. Szitanko, 76, of Red Bank, passed away Thursday, August 6, 2020 at Jersey Shore Medical Center in Neptune. Born in Newark, she resided in Lincroft most of her life before moving to Red Bank in 2010.

Mrs. Szitanko was an Administrative Assistant for many years. She enjoyed cross stitch, cooking and baking. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family, especially at holidays. She was an adoring grandmother and was always there to support her grandchildren by attending their sporting events. She will be deeply missed by those that knew and loved her.

She was predeceased by her husband Joseph Szitanko in 2009. Surviving are her children and their spouses: Brian Szitanko and Amy of OH, Gary Szitanko and Rena of Lincroft, and Marlena Roach and Matt of Red Bank; seven grandchildren: Jack, Nathan, Noah, Ryan, Joshua, Aaron, and Emma.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 12 from 11-1 with limited capacity to 40 people due to the current public health directives. Entombment will be held on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at 1:45 pm at Fair View Cemetery in Middletown. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association at Diabetes.org/donate. Arrangements are under the direction of John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, Middletown.




Published in Asbury Park Press from Aug. 7 to Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
12
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
John F. Pfleger Funeral Home
AUG
12
Entombment
01:45 PM
Fair View Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
John F. Pfleger Funeral Home
115 Tindall Road
Middletown, NJ 07748
(732) 671-1326
