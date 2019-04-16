|
|
Kathleen Caggiano
Middletown - Kathleen Caggiano, 76, of Middletown, NJ, died on April 14, 2019 at Bayshore Community Hospital in Holmdel, NJ. She was born in Brooklyn, NY to the late Joseph and Nancy Thornton and lived in Middletown for the past 49 years. Kathleen began working as a teller and worked her way to Assistant Manager for various different banks including Shrewsbury State, Valley National, and Two River Community Bank where she formed strong relationships with her many clients. In her younger years, Kathy enjoyed gardening and caring for her yard and vacationing in the Catskills. Kathy loved everyone she met, her clients, her neighbors over the 49 years of residence, and her dogs. She enjoyed knitting and crocheting. Kathy was always up for a trip to Atlantic City or to a concert, either country music with Toby Keith and Darius Rucker, or Frankie Valle and the Jersey Boys Broadway show. Kathy had many loves in her life, her love for Thanksgiving dinner at Salt Creek Grille; her love for Dawn Warren and Margaret Gallagher, her lifelong best friends; and her greatest love, hosting family dinners and cooking for her family.
Surviving are her two sons and daughters-in-law, Robert C. and Susan Caggiano, Jr. and Christopher M. and Karen Caggiano; her granddaughter, Alyssa Anne Caggiano; her sister and brother-in-law, Ann Marie and Raymond Sanchez; her brother and sister-in-law, Patrick and Linda Thornton; and her many nieces and nephews.
Kathleen was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 46 years, Robert, in 2009, and her brother, Joseph Thornton.
Visitation will be held Thursday, April 18, 2019 from 5-8 pm at John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, 115 Tindall Road, Middletown. Funeral services are scheduled for Friday, April 19, 2019 at 10:30 am at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Fair View Cemetery, Middletown.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution in Kathleen's name to the Joan Dancy and Pals (People with ALS) Foundation, Riverview Medical Center, 1 Riverview Plaza, Red Bank, NJ 07701 or online at https://ssl.charityweb.net/joandancyandpals/.
For more information, to send condolences or for directions, please visit www.pflegerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 16, 2019