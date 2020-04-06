|
|
Kathleen Christoforo
Toms River - 69, passed away on Thursday, March 26, 2020. Born in Elizabeth, NJ, she lived in Newark before moving to Toms River 40 years ago. She was employed by Community Medical Center as an OR Technician for 25 years and Shore Outpatient in Lakewood, NJ where she retired from in 2007, and was a parishioner of St Pio of Pietrelcina in Lavallette, NJ. She is preceded in death by her husband Leonard, her parents James and Veronica (Smith), and her sister Rosemary Meehan. She is survived by her loving children, Michael of St Marys, GA, Kathleen Mango of Manchester, NJ, Jennifer Rouse of Toms River, NJ, and Lenny Jr. of Manchester, NJ, and 15 grandchildren. All arrangements are private and entrusted to the care of the Timothy E. Ryan Home for Funerals.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 6 to Apr. 8, 2020