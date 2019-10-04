Services
Island Heights - Kathleen C. Cleary, 92, of Island Heights, NJ, passed away on September 28, 2019, at her home.

Kathleen is predeceased by her beloved husband Bernard Cleary. Surviving are her children Terence Cleary and Colleen Cleary, both of Island Heights, and her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home of Toms River, NJ, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Oct. 4, 2019
