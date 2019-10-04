|
Kathleen Cleary
Island Heights - Kathleen C. Cleary, 92, of Island Heights, NJ, passed away on September 28, 2019, at her home.
Kathleen is predeceased by her beloved husband Bernard Cleary. Surviving are her children Terence Cleary and Colleen Cleary, both of Island Heights, and her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home of Toms River, NJ, is in charge of arrangements. For the full obituary and service times, and to leave online condolences, please visit www.andersonandcampbell.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Oct. 4, 2019