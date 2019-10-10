|
Kathleen "Kathy" Elder
Perrineville - Kathleen "Kathy" Elder (nee Donaghy), aka Angel Kathy, 65, of Perrineville passed away suddenly on October 8, 2019. She was born on November 29, 1953 in Philadelphia and was raised in Pennsauken, NJ. Kathy married Thomas Elder, eventually settling in Perrineville, NJ. She graduated from Trenton State College with a BS in nursing and practiced as a school nurse and as well as a director of a nursing home until her children were born. For the past 35 years, Kathy worked as the corporate secretary of Compact Kars Inc. in Millstone, NJ.
What brought Kathy the most joy in life was spending time with her grandchildren and helping her community. With her pure heart and giving spirit, Kathy had an incredible ability to connect with the people around her. She was deeply loved and cherished by all who knew her.
Kathy had a tremendous impact on many lives through her volunteer work as a member of United Presbyterian Church of Millstone, Visiting Nurses Association, Kiwanis Club, Angel Tree Christmas Ministry and local food pantries. She even created a clothing bank in the basement of her own home for those in need.
Kathy was predeceased by her parents, Harry and Dorothy Donaghy. She is survived by her husband, Thomas Elder; four brothers, Tim, Mark, Dan and Harry Donaghy; three children, Laurie Elder and her husband, Raven Rapisarda, Jeffrey Elder and his wife, Laura, and Monica Elder; six grandchildren, Siona, Gavin, Jade, Jake, Arowyn and Jaxon; and three fur babies, Gabbi, Randy and Foxy. Friends and family are invited to join us to celebrate our angel, Kathy.
Visitation will be held at the Clayton & McGirr Funeral Home, 100 Elton-Adelphia Road (Route 524), Freehold Township on Sunday, October 13, 2019 from 2:00 to 6:00 PM. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her 10:00 AM funeral service on Monday, October 14, 2019 at the United Presbyterian Church of Millstone, 211 Millstone Road, Perrineville 08535. Interment will follow in the Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Kathleen's name may be made to the United Presbyterian Church of Millstone, P.O. Box 202, Perrineville, NJ 08535. For information, directions or condolence messages to the family, please visit www.claytonfuneralhome.com
