Kathleen F. Hammond
West Belmar - Kathleen F. Hammond 80 of West Belmar, NJ passed away peacefully surrounded by her family after complications from Parkinson's Disease on Tuesday, May 5, 2020. Born and raised in Bayonne, NJ, Kathleen moved to West Belmar where she raised her family, over 50 years ago. She was a graduate of Holy Family Academy, Bayonne, NJ. After her kids were raised, she worked in a Law office and as a nanny for various families. She spent winters in Englewood, FL for the past 20 years. Kathleen was a parishioner of St. Rose Church, Belmar, NJ where she was a CCD teacher and Eucharistic Minister. She was a member of the Belmar Fishing Club, West Belmar Fire Co. Ladies Auxiliary and the Women of the Moose Lodge, Englewood, FL. Her family was her greatest joy especially spending time with her grandchildren.
Kathleen was predeceased by her parents Francis and Kathleen Farrell, her brothers Francis and John Farrell. Surviving are her beloved husband of 56 years, Robert C. Hammond, children Sharon Clarke and her husband John, Robert Hammond Jr. and his significant other Sarah, Doug Hammond and his wife Susan, Michelle Hammond and her wife Stefania, a sister Eileen Guertin and her husband Ray, sisters-in-law Carol and Jean Hammond. She also leaves 10 grandchildren, Samantha, Peter, Jack, Kevin, Hailee, Kieran, Liam, Emily, Nanci and Jenifer.
Private services will be held by the O'Brien Funeral Home, Wall, www.obrienfuneralhome.com. A memorial service will be held at a later date at St. Rose Church, Belmar. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to Parkinson's Foundation, 135 Parkinson Avenue Staten Island, NY 10305.
Published in Asbury Park Press from May 12 to May 13, 2020.