Kathleen F. Hammond
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Kathleen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kathleen F. Hammond

West Belmar - Kathleen F. Hammond 80 of West Belmar, NJ passed away peacefully surrounded by her family after complications from Parkinson's Disease on Tuesday, May 5, 2020. Born and raised in Bayonne, NJ, Kathleen moved to West Belmar where she raised her family, over 50 years ago. She was a graduate of Holy Family Academy, Bayonne, NJ. After her kids were raised, she worked in a Law office and as a nanny for various families. She spent winters in Englewood, FL for the past 20 years. Kathleen was a parishioner of St. Rose Church, Belmar, NJ where she was a CCD teacher and Eucharistic Minister. She was a member of the Belmar Fishing Club, West Belmar Fire Co. Ladies Auxiliary and the Women of the Moose Lodge, Englewood, FL. Her family was her greatest joy especially spending time with her grandchildren.

Kathleen was predeceased by her parents Francis and Kathleen Farrell, her brothers Francis and John Farrell. Surviving are her beloved husband of 56 years, Robert C. Hammond, children Sharon Clarke and her husband John, Robert Hammond Jr. and his significant other Sarah, Doug Hammond and his wife Susan, Michelle Hammond and her wife Stefania, a sister Eileen Guertin and her husband Ray, sisters-in-law Carol and Jean Hammond. She also leaves 10 grandchildren, Samantha, Peter, Jack, Kevin, Hailee, Kieran, Liam, Emily, Nanci and Jenifer.

Private services will be held by the O'Brien Funeral Home, Wall, www.obrienfuneralhome.com. A memorial service will be held at a later date at St. Rose Church, Belmar. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to Parkinson's Foundation, 135 Parkinson Avenue Staten Island, NY 10305.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from May 12 to May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
At Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Memorial service
St. Rose Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
O'Brien Funeral Home
2028 Highway 35 at New Bedford Road
Wall, NJ 07719
(732) 449-6900
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved