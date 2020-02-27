Services
D'Elia Funeral Home
Route 70 & Vermont Avenue
Lakewood, NJ 08701
(732) 363-1987
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
D'Elia Funeral Home
Route 70 & Vermont Avenue
Lakewood, NJ 08701
Funeral Mass
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
10:30 AM
Holy Family Chapel
Lakewood, NJ
Kathleen F. Zoeller

Kathleen F. Zoeller Obituary
Kathleen F. Zoeller

Lakewood - Kathleen F. Zoeller, 86, of Lakewood died on February 27, 2020 at Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus in Lakewood, NJ. Born in Brooklyn, NY, she lived in Matawan, NJ for 34 years before moving to Lakewood in 1998.

Kathleen was a Customer Service Representative in the banking industry for 20 years and a teacher's aide in Matawan for ten years. Kathleen was a communicant and member of the choir at St. Mary of the Lake Church, Lakewood, NJ. She sang in an international choral competition in Rome with the choir from St. Clement Church, Matawan, NJ.

Surviving are George, her husband of over 63 years, her son Robert and daughter-in-law Laura Zoeller of Jackson, NJ and three grandchildren, Arielle, Philip, and Christian, and a sister-in-law, Evelyn Toner of Whiting, NJ.

Visitation will be held from 4-7 pm on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at D'Elia Funeral Home, 1300 Vermont Ave. Lakewood, NJ 08701. A funeral mass will be held on Monday, March 2, 2020 at 10:30 am at Holy Family Chapel in Lakewood, NJ. Cremation will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers please make donations in Kathleen's memory to the Myasthenia Gravis Foundation of America, New York, NY 10017.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 27 to Feb. 29, 2020
