|
|
Kathleen Hart Guerin
Holmdel - Kathleen Hart Guerin, 76 of Holmdel, died Sunday, March 29th at Jersey Shore Medical Center in Neptune.
Kathleen was born and raised in Marine Park, Brooklyn, NY, attended Good Shepherd School, and Saint Edmunds High School, raised her loving family in Parlin, NJ, before moving to Holmdel, NJ, 20 years ago.
Kathleen was the true matriarch of her family. After raising her family, she received her Nursing degree at the age of 42 and was an Emergency room nurse at Alexian Brothers & Elizabeth General Hospital, for 16 yrs. She was an active parishioner of the Church of St. Catharine, Holmdel and a member of Beacon Hill Country Club in Atlantic Highlands.
Kathleen had a deep commitment and love for her special needs son and daughter in-law. She gave herself selflessly her entire life and always offered help to those in need. She laughed and loved like no other and celebrated birthdays, holidays and milestones with gusto. Her great joy was spending time with her family and friends in Woodloch Springs PA, Belmar NJ, Redington Shores and Naples FL. She leaves us with the best memories of a life well lived and a family well loved.
Kathleen was predeceased by her parents, Rose and Adolph Hart and her sister Patricia Basirico.
Surviving are her husband of 56 years, Eugene Guerin; their three sons and daughters-in-laws, Timothy and Bonnie Guerin, John and Kimberly Guerin and James and Lee-Ann Guerin all of Holmdel; her five grandchildren, Kelly, Gianna, James Jr, Justin and Camryn, her sister Rose Pelham of Brooklyn and many loving nieces & nephews.
In lieu of flowers, Kathleen requested a donation be made in her honor to her favorite foundation Jersey Shore University Medical Foundation - Tax ID # 22-2342452.
In consideration of the current health crisis, Kathleen will have a private immediate family only funeral and entombment at Holmdel Mausoleum. When restrictions are lifted, her family will hold a public memorial to celebrate her wonderful life. At this difficult time for her family, please consider a message of tribute for Kathleen by visiting her page of tributes at www.holmdelfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2020