Waretown - Kathleen D Herzinger (Nee Pugliese) age 79 of Waretown passed away on Monday, February 10, 2020 at Southern Ocean Medical Center, Manahawkin. Kathleen was born and raised in Newark and was formerly of Edison before moving to Waretown in 1973. Kathleen loved going to Atlantic City as well as supporting/donating to . One of her greatest passions was her dog April and all her previous Dogs.

Kathleen was predeceased by her parents Michael and Mary Pugliese, her sisters Michelle Meachon and Lola Theodos and her brother Michael Pugliese. She is survived by her husband Raymond of 58 years and their children: Raymond Jr., Debra and her husband James McDevitt, and Glenn and his partner Kristen Pfeiffer; Five grandchildren: Brian, Curtis, Jayne, Grace and Christian; as well as her brother Joseph Pugliese. Kathleen is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, family, and friends.

A Viewing will be held on Thursday, February 13, 2020 from 5 - 8 pm with a Funeral Service at 6:30 pm at Riggs Funeral Home, 130 North Route 9, Forked River, NJ. Cremation will be private. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Kathleen's memory to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020
