1/1
Kathleen Holevinski
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kathleen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kathleen Holevinski

Toms River - Kathleen C. Holevinski, age 79, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 18, 2020 at her daughter's home in Point Pleasant surrounded by her family. Born in Harrison, NJ, Kathleen lived in Kearny for many years before moving to Toms River where she has resided for the last 48 years. Mrs. Holevinski attended St. Steven's RC Grammar School and graduated from Kearny High School. She received her Associate Degree from Ocean County College, her Bachelor Degree from Georgian Court University and her MBA from Monmouth University. She originally worked at Bell Laboratories in Newark and retired from Lucent Technologies in Holmdel as a Human Resource Manager. Kathleen was a communicant of St. Joseph's RC Church, Toms River. She was a past President of the Dover Township Junior Woman's Club, a State Board Member of the New Jersey State Federation of Women's Clubs and a member of the Bonita Springs Newcomers Club. She enjoyed attending theatre productions, spending winters in Florida, reading, hosting dinner parties and creating decorative pieces, but her greatest joy was spending time with her children and three grandchildren. She is predeceased by her beloved husband, John R. Holevinski in 2014; her parents, Patrick and Elizabeth (McKenna) Cassidy, and her siblings, Patrick Cassidy, Margaret Giresi, Helen Pentimone, Michael Cassidy and Philip Cassidy. Surviving are her loving children, John P. Holevinski of Toms River, Stephanie M. Hagel and her husband, Kenneth, Jr. of Point Pleasant and her cherished grandchildren, Samantha M. Hagel, Kenneth P. Hagel III, and Cassidy E. Hagel.Funeral services will be held at Ocean County Memorial Park in Toms River at 10:30 AM on Friday, October 23, 2020. In lieu of flowers please make a donation in her name to a charity of your choice. To send condolences please go to www.obrienfuneralhome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Funeral service
10:30 AM
Ocean County Memorial Park
Send Flowers
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved