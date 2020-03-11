|
|
Kathleen (O'Halloran) Hunter
Toms River - July 25, 1928 - March 8, 2020. (age 91)
Kathleen (O'Halloran) Hunter passed away peacefully on March 8, 2020 in her own home in Toms River NJ with her family and dear angel Aida Delola lovingly by her side. Born in Bayonne NJ on July 25, 1928 to parents Matthew and Mary O'Halloran. Kay moved with her family to Linden NJ, where she met and married the boy next door, the love of her life, Frank G. Hunter. Kay and Frank lovingly raised their family of six children in Elizabeth, NJ, enjoying summers in their house by Barnegat Bay in Toms River, NJ, before retiring there in 1990. Kay and her family enjoyed a wonderful lifetime of clamming, crabbing, fishing, boating, and sunny beach days. Kay was an active parishioner of St. Catherine of Sienna in Seaside Park, NJ where she was an active member of the Rosary Society and Quilting Club. Kathleen loved reading, knitting, gardening, and watching all the birds and ducks, her favorite being the Eastern Blue Bird. Kay devoted her life to her faith and her family.
Gone before her was Kay's father Mathew, mother Mary, sisters Mary Joffe, Joan Meola, Anne O'Halloran, brother Matthew, her beloved husband of 45 years Frank, her daughters Kathleen Martin and Janet Swearingen, and son Kenneth. Kathleen leaves behind her brother Peter, sons Frank and wife Cathy, Brian and wife Adrienne, Glen and wife Lisa, and her two granddaughters, Kelly Hunter and Michelle Hunter.
Visitation will be held on Friday, March 13th from 3pm - 7pm at Higgins & Bonner Echo Lake Funeral Home, 582 Springfield Ave., Westfield, NJ. A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, March 14th at 10:00am at St. Theresa's Church in Kenilworth NJ. Internment will immediately follow at Fairview Cemetery in Westfield NJ. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made to Holy Redeemer Hospice of Toms River, 1228 Route 37 West, Toms River, NJ 08755.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020