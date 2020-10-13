1/
Kathleen Husain
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kathleen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kathleen Husain

Manchester - Kathleen Husain, 81, of Manchester Twp. passed away peacefully at home on Monday, October 12th, 2020. She was born on December 11th, 1938 in Walthamstow, England, to parents Alfred and Doris (nee Macarthur) Johnson. It was there that she met her husband Ansar and together they had their two daughters, Natasha and Nadia. In 1975, Kathleen and her family immigrated to the United States and settled in Lakewood NJ. Although Kathleen loved nothing more than being a homemaker she really cherished being a grandmother. She always looked forward to spending time with her grandchildren. Kathleen was predeceased by her husband, Ansar. Surviving are her daughters, Natasha Husain of Pitman, NJ and Nadia Nolan and her husband, Robert, of Manchester, NJ. Her grandchildren, Deryn , Sullivan and Madeline. Services for Kathleen are private and under the direction of Anderson and Campbell Funeral Home, Manchester, 3010 Ridgeway Rd. Manchester, NJ 08759. Condolences to the family can be left at andersoncampbellmanchester.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home
3010 Ridgeway Road
Manchester, NJ 08759
7326575700
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved