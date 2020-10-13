Kathleen Husain
Manchester - Kathleen Husain, 81, of Manchester Twp. passed away peacefully at home on Monday, October 12th, 2020. She was born on December 11th, 1938 in Walthamstow, England, to parents Alfred and Doris (nee Macarthur) Johnson. It was there that she met her husband Ansar and together they had their two daughters, Natasha and Nadia. In 1975, Kathleen and her family immigrated to the United States and settled in Lakewood NJ. Although Kathleen loved nothing more than being a homemaker she really cherished being a grandmother. She always looked forward to spending time with her grandchildren. Kathleen was predeceased by her husband, Ansar. Surviving are her daughters, Natasha Husain of Pitman, NJ and Nadia Nolan and her husband, Robert, of Manchester, NJ. Her grandchildren, Deryn , Sullivan and Madeline. Services for Kathleen are private and under the direction of Anderson and Campbell Funeral Home, Manchester, 3010 Ridgeway Rd. Manchester, NJ 08759. Condolences to the family can be left at andersoncampbellmanchester.com