|
|
Kathleen Imperiale
Lakewood - Kathleen Imperiale, 61, of Lakewood died at home on Monday April 29, 2019. Born in Brooklyn and raised in Staten Island, she moved to Lakewood 31 years ago. Kathleen was a wonderful, loving mother and wife. Despite much personal loss and adversity, she channeled her Catholic faith into works of service and consistently went above and beyond for her family, friends, clients, and community. She worked for H&R Block as a tax preparer for 25 years and was extremely devoted to her clients, who she treated like family. She was very active in her parish, St. Mary of the Lake Church and Holy Family in Lakewood, volunteering countless hours helping with bingo, as a substitute teacher and with Interfaith Hospitality Network. She also proudly volunteered with the Monsignor Donovan High School PTA. She was predeceased by her husband Angelo James Sr. in 2017. Surviving are her children, Angelo James Jr., John Patrick and Shannon Imperiale, mother Audrey F. McQuillen, brothers, Timothy, Dennis and Matthew McQuillen, sister Maureen Amundsen, granddaughter Erin and many nieces and nephews. Visitation is Friday 2-4 & 7-9 PM at Oliverie Funeral Home 2925 Ridgeway Rd Manchester. Funeral Liturgy is Saturday 10:30 AM at St. Mary of the Lake Church, Lakewood with interment to follow at St. Mary of the Lake Cemetery. For directions, or to send online condolences, please visit our website at www.oliveriefuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 2, 2019