Services
Orender Family Home
2643 Old Bridge Rd
Manasquan, NJ 08736
(732) 528-5500
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Orender Family Home
2643 Old Bridge Rd
Manasquan, NJ 08736
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
9:30 AM
Church of St. Martha
3800 Herbertsville Road Point
Pleasant Boro, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen Hollingsworth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen Joan Hollingsworth

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kathleen Joan Hollingsworth Obituary
Kathleen Joan Hollingsworth

Brick - Kathleen Joan (nee Fahey) Hollingsworth, 69 of Brick passed away on Sunday September 15, 2019 with her loving family by her side. Kathy was born in Teaneck and raised in Colonia. She graduated from Mother Seton High School, Clark, NJ. After high school Kathy was married and lived in Rahway where she raised her children. Kathy moved to the Jersey Shore area in 1991 before settling in Brick, NJ. She loved listening to music, art and cooking. Kathy was known as the best cook in the family.

Kathy was predeceased by her father Thomas Fahey, her son Brian Hollingsworth and a brother Thomas Fahey. She is survived by her Mother Joan Fahey of Brick, loving children, Megan Pfeifer and her husband Pete of Point Pleasant Boro, Patrick Hollingsworth and his partner Mike Rosetto of Somerville, NJ and Michael Hollingsworth and his husband Benjamin Conrad of Los Angeles, CA. Kathy is also survived her beloved siblings Tricia (Jack) Metzger of Lincroft, Eileen (Tom) Lidon of Brick and Maureen Fahey of Brick, John Fahey of Keyport and two sisters-in-law Anne Fahey of Woodbridge and Caren Fahey of Red Bank; her two cherished grandchildren Sean and Mary; and many nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly.

Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial visitation on Wednesday September 18, 2019 from 4-7 pm at Orender Family Home for Funerals 2643 Old Bridge Road Manasquan, NJ 08736. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 9:30 AM on Thursday September 19, 2019 at Church of St. Martha 3800 Herbertsville Road Point Pleasant Boro, NJ 08742. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Hope Sheds Light 253 Chestnut St. Toms River, NJ 08753 or St Jude Children's Research Hospital PO Box 1000 Dept 142 Memphis, TN 38101. To send condolences to the family please visit www.orenderfamilyhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kathleen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now