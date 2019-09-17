|
Kathleen Joan Hollingsworth
Brick - Kathleen Joan (nee Fahey) Hollingsworth, 69 of Brick passed away on Sunday September 15, 2019 with her loving family by her side. Kathy was born in Teaneck and raised in Colonia. She graduated from Mother Seton High School, Clark, NJ. After high school Kathy was married and lived in Rahway where she raised her children. Kathy moved to the Jersey Shore area in 1991 before settling in Brick, NJ. She loved listening to music, art and cooking. Kathy was known as the best cook in the family.
Kathy was predeceased by her father Thomas Fahey, her son Brian Hollingsworth and a brother Thomas Fahey. She is survived by her Mother Joan Fahey of Brick, loving children, Megan Pfeifer and her husband Pete of Point Pleasant Boro, Patrick Hollingsworth and his partner Mike Rosetto of Somerville, NJ and Michael Hollingsworth and his husband Benjamin Conrad of Los Angeles, CA. Kathy is also survived her beloved siblings Tricia (Jack) Metzger of Lincroft, Eileen (Tom) Lidon of Brick and Maureen Fahey of Brick, John Fahey of Keyport and two sisters-in-law Anne Fahey of Woodbridge and Caren Fahey of Red Bank; her two cherished grandchildren Sean and Mary; and many nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly.
Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial visitation on Wednesday September 18, 2019 from 4-7 pm at Orender Family Home for Funerals 2643 Old Bridge Road Manasquan, NJ 08736. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 9:30 AM on Thursday September 19, 2019 at Church of St. Martha 3800 Herbertsville Road Point Pleasant Boro, NJ 08742. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Hope Sheds Light 253 Chestnut St. Toms River, NJ 08753 or St Jude Children's Research Hospital PO Box 1000 Dept 142 Memphis, TN 38101. To send condolences to the family please visit www.orenderfamilyhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 17, 2019