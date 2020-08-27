Kathleen M. Corcoran
Lakewood - Kathleen M. Corcoran passed away at the age of 74 on Monday, August 24th 2020 at Ocean Medicine Center. She was born in Newark, NJ and resided most her life in Irvington, NJ. Kathy eventually retired to Lakewood, NJ where she lived for 20 years. Kathleen graduated from the Berkeley Secretarial School and worked as an Executive Secretary at Ciba-Geigy and First Union Bank. Kathleen was an animal lover and spent time volunteering at various animal shelters. Kathleen was survived by her sister Barbara Knehr, her niece Laura Coleman and husband Glenn, nephew Karl Knehr and his wife Dawn, niece Jennifer Siebel and her husband Scott, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, cousins, and her cat Gizmo.
Please check the website at www.jerseyshorecremation.com
for an update on a memorial service to be held at St. Martha's Catholic Church in Point Pleasant, NJ.