Kathleen M. Gartner
Mantoloking - Gartner, Kathleen M., 82, died peacefully, surrounded by family, in Mantoloking, NJ on Thursday, September 10, 2020. Born in Mount Vernon, NY to Grace and Matthew Lappin, Kathleen married George Gartner in 1959, two days after she turned 21. They began married life in New Milford, NJ, then bought their first home in Wyckoff, NJ where they raised five children. Kathleen was active in St. Elizabeth's Parish, Newcomers, and many other volunteer activities until, with all of her kids in school, she went back to school herself. She graduated from William Paterson College with a degree in Elementary Education the same year her oldest sons (twins) earned their degrees. She was humble about her accomplishment, and loved to joke that she would have preferred to go away to school and live in a dorm. She was delighted to obtain a teaching position at Wyckoff's George Washington Elementary School, where she taught Fifth grade for one year, and then First grade for another eight years before relocating for George's job. After living in Wyckoff for almost 22 years, they had a quick succession of moves— Potomac, MD, Avon, CT, and Park Ridge, NJ. Presciently, Kathleen became a real estate agent. When George was diagnosed with Prostate Cancer, Kathleen helped to manage his treatment, attended support groups with him, and later, even posed for a calendar to raise money for research. After retiring, they moved to Forked River, NJ, and later, to Chester, NJ, spending their winters in Naples, FL. Kathleen lived in Brick, NJ for the last two years. She made friends easily, and visited old friends and neighbors long after she moved away. She was thrilled to travel the world, collecting recipes from her many adventures for the holidays she hosted for family and friends. She loved spending time with her grandchildren, and was so proud to accompany many of them to their first Broadway show. She bragged about their accomplishments to anyone who would listen. Kathleen, along with her good friend Barbara, helped establish the first farmers' market for Lacey Township, NJ, which continues to be a popular meeting spot for friends to gather and farmers and other vendors to display their produce and other products. When Kathleen was diagnosed with AML, she was given a grim prognosis; her heroic fight inspired her family, friends, and her caring oncologist, Dr. Kenneth Adler, to consider the 15 years since nothing short of a miracle. She is survived by her longtime companion, Richard Schuetz, her children, Steven Gartner and his wife Donna of Mantoloking, NJ, William Gartner and his companion Kyounghee Min of Santa Clara, CA, Christopher Gartner and his wife Christine of Mooresville, NC, Kathy Anne Cowie and her husband Anthony of Ridgewood, NJ, Suzanne Amo and her husband Robert, of Scotch Plains, NJ, and her sister, Patricia Kollar and her husband Louis of Dowell, MD, along with many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was grandmother to Jennifer, Brian, Jessica, Matthew, Megan, Alexandra, Caitlin, James, Samantha, Theodore, Grace and Olivia, and great grandmother to Jonah, Emma and David. Kathleen's husband of 47 years, George, and her brother, William, both predeceased her.
The family would like to thank her wonderful aides from Right at Home and Brandywine Living at the Gables for the care they provided Kathleen the past two years. They would also like to thank Kathleen's brother-in-law and his wife, Dennis and Darlene Corbisiero, for all the love and attention they provided to Kathleen over many years. A funeral mass will be celebrated at 11am Tuesday, September 15th at the Church of the Sacred Heart, 751 Main Avenue, Bay Head, NJ. Friends are also invited to attend the wake beforehand from 9:30 - 10:30am at Weatherhead Young Funeral Home, 885 Mantoloking Rd, Brick Township, NJ.
Due to Covid-19 executive orders, please be reminded that all gatherings are under capacity limitations and masks and social distancing are mandatory.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Kathleen's name to St. Francis Springs Prayer Center (http://www.stfrancissprings.com
or 477 Grogan Road, Stoneville, NC 27048) or to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society
(https://donate.lls.org
or PO Box 98018
Washington DC 20090-8018).