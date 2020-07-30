Kathleen M. O'Connell
Freehold - Kathleen M. O'Connell, 90, of Freehold passed away at Brandywine Living at Colts Neck on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. She was born and raised in Endicott, NY and had lived in Rome, GA and Augusta, SC before moving to Freehold in 1973. Kathleen was a graduate of Marywood University, Scranton, PA where she majored in education. She retired as an elementary school teacher for the Old Bridge Township Board of Education at the Madison Park Elementary School. She was a member of St. Peter's Episcopal Church in Freehold. She volunteered at CentraState Medical Center and was a docent for the Monmouth County Historical Association.
Kathleen was predeceased by her husband, James D. O'Connell in 1988. She is survived by her son Sean L. O'Connell of Freehold.
A memorial service will be held at St. Peter's Episcopal Church, 33 Throckmorton Street, Freehold, NJ 07728 at a date and time to be announced. Arrangements are under the direction of the Clayton & McGirr Funeral Home, 100 Elton-Adelphia Road (Route 524), Freehold Township, NJ. For those who desire, contributions in memory of Kathleen may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For information or condolence messages to the family, visit www.claytonfuneralhome.com
.