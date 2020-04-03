|
|
Kathleen Marcotte
Middletown - The beloved Kathleen Marcotte, 82, of Middletown, NJ, passed away on April 1, 2020, at Riverview Medical Center in Red Bank. She was born in Brooklyn, NY and lived in Middletown for 38 years where together with her husband John ("Bob") raised nine children. Kathy was an avid basketball fan and a fixture at local high school games. She loved doing water aerobics and having lunch with her friends at Panera. She also enjoyed doing crossword puzzles, playing solitaire and traveling the world, but most of all she loved spending time with her children and grandchildren.She was one of a kind, the life of every party, never refused a dance, and lit up the room with her wit and beautiful smile. Her light will forever shine over the legacy she leaves behind.
Surviving are her husband of 58 years, John Marcotte, seven sons and daughters in-law, Bobby and Jeanette Marcotte; Tommy and Sheila Marcotte; Michael and Laura Marcotte; John and Jennifer Marcotte; Peter and Cheryl Marcotte; Joseph and Shannon Marcotte; Paul and Victoria Marcotte; two daughters and son-in-law, Susanne Marcotte and Terry Carroll; Kathleen Marcotte; sister and brother-in-law, Veronica and Frank Killen; and long-time family friend Thomas Walsh ("the Bird"). Also surviving are 19 grandchildren; Thomas, Meghan, Patrick, Samantha, Matthew, Kristen, Caitlin, Katherine, Alicia, Courtney, Kevin, Terence, Madison, Braden, Lacie, Lily, Ava, Grayce and Mason. In recognition of the current health crisis, burial will be private. A celebration of life mass will be held at a later date.
Arrangements under the direction of John F. Pfleger Funeral Home.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020