1/
Kathleen "Kay" Martin
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kathleen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kathleen "Kay" Martin

Surfside Beach, SC - Kathleen "Kay" Martin, 81, of Surfside Beach, S.C. passed away peacefully on November 4, 2020. Kay was born in White Plains, NY on October 28,1939. She married her beloved husband, Richard "Dick" Martin on May 7,1960 in White Plains and eventually made her home in Toms River, NJ. Kay and Dick lived in Toms River for over 40 years before moving to Surfside Beach in May 2004. She worked for the Toms River School system as a pupil aid and then at the Toms River Veterinary Hospital as the front office manager.

Kay is predeceased by her husband Richard of 44 years in 2004, her parents, Vincent & Ruth Hickey as well as her brothers Vincent, John, Arthur, Michael and Stephen. She is survived by her children Richard of Addison ME, Thomas of Wesley Chapel Fl., Stephen and his wife Susan of Manchester NJ and Jeanne of Surfside Beach SC, her grandchildren Colin of Atlanta GA and Meaghan of Boston MA. She is also survived by her sister Maureen VanLoan of Surfside Beach and brother Daniel Hickey of White Plains NY, as well as many nieces and nephews.

A viewing will be held on Monday November 9,2020 at Goldfinch Funeral Homes in Murrells Inlet SC at 11:00 A.M. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Memphis, TN.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
9
Viewing
11:00 AM
Goldfinch Funeral Services, Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Goldfinch Funeral Services, Inc.
11528 Hwy. 17 Bypass
Murrells Inlet, SC 29576
(843) 651-3295
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Goldfinch Funeral Services, Inc. Goldfinch Funeral Home-Beach Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved