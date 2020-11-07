Kathleen "Kay" Martin
Surfside Beach, SC - Kathleen "Kay" Martin, 81, of Surfside Beach, S.C. passed away peacefully on November 4, 2020. Kay was born in White Plains, NY on October 28,1939. She married her beloved husband, Richard "Dick" Martin on May 7,1960 in White Plains and eventually made her home in Toms River, NJ. Kay and Dick lived in Toms River for over 40 years before moving to Surfside Beach in May 2004. She worked for the Toms River School system as a pupil aid and then at the Toms River Veterinary Hospital as the front office manager.
Kay is predeceased by her husband Richard of 44 years in 2004, her parents, Vincent & Ruth Hickey as well as her brothers Vincent, John, Arthur, Michael and Stephen. She is survived by her children Richard of Addison ME, Thomas of Wesley Chapel Fl., Stephen and his wife Susan of Manchester NJ and Jeanne of Surfside Beach SC, her grandchildren Colin of Atlanta GA and Meaghan of Boston MA. She is also survived by her sister Maureen VanLoan of Surfside Beach and brother Daniel Hickey of White Plains NY, as well as many nieces and nephews.
A viewing will be held on Monday November 9,2020 at Goldfinch Funeral Homes in Murrells Inlet SC at 11:00 A.M. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, Memphis, TN.