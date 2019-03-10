Services
Perinchief Chapels
438 High Street
Mt. Holly, NJ 08060
(609) 267-0399
Calling hours
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Perinchief Chapels
438 High Street
Mt. Holly, NJ 08060
View Map
Kathleen Mary (Kathy) Falanga


1958 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Kathleen Mary (Kathy) Falanga Obituary
Kathleen (Kathy) Mary Falanga

Lumberton - Kathleen (Kathy) Mary Falanga of Lumberton, NJ, daughter of the late Robert Hamilton, passed away suddenly on March 7, 2019 at the age of 60.

Kathy was born on September 13, 1958 in Bronx, N.Y. Later her family moved to Keansburg, N.J. where she graduated from Keansburg High School in 1976, and afterwards she attended Georgian Court College.

Kathy married her husband Bruce on June 24, 1995 where they resided in Keansburg until, in 2004, they moved, along with their two children Megan and Bruce, to the Mount Holly/Lumberton area.

Kathy is survived by her husband Bruce, daughter Megan, granddaughter Ava, son Bruce, mother Patricia Hamilton, brother Robert Hamilton and his wife Tamie, Brother Bill Hamilton and his children Bill, Breezie, and Cassidy, brother Sean Hamilton and his wife Jen and their daughter Lily, Sister Patricia Gavrielides and her husband Michael and their children Heather, Mike and Tanya, sister Susan Said and her husband Doug and their children Claire and Ben, and sister Dr. Siobhan Pappas and husband Constantine and their children Quinn and Lorelei.

Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 from 11:00am until 1:00pm at Perinchief Chapels 438 High St., Mount Holly, 08060. www.perinchief.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 10, 2019
