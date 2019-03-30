|
|
Kathleen Mary Hughes
Matawan - Kathleen Mary Hughes, 63, of Matawan, passed away on March 28, 2019 in Red Bank, NJ.
Kathleen was born on September 2, 1955 to James and Helen Mullin in Brooklyn, NY. On January 16, 1981 she married Kevin Thomas Hughes, and worked for over 40 years as a Registered Nurse. Most recently, she worked for Montefiore Hospital in the Bronx for the last 15 years. Kathleen was an avid gardener, passionate Mets and Jets fan, devoted mother, grandmother and friend.
Kathleen is survived by her two daughters, Erin Marie Murray of Matawan, NJ; Katie Theresa Creran of Ferndale, MI; son, Kevin James Hughes of Astoria, NY; two sons-in-law Peter Murray and Timothy Creran; four grandchildren, Vaughn Murray, Dylan Murray, Chance Murray, and Hazel Creran; her mother, Helen Marie Mullin; her sister, Carolyn Marie Mullin; her brother-in-law, Daniel Martin Mahoney; and two nephews, Christopher & Daniel Mahoney.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Kevin Thomas Hughes; father, James Thomas Mullin; brother, James Daniel Mullin; and sister Mary Theresa Mahoney.
Visitation will be held Sunday, March 31, 2019, 12:00 pm - 2:00 pm & 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm at Waitt Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Morganville, NJ.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, April 1, 2019, 10:00 am at the St Clement's Church, Matawan, NJ.
Burial to follow at the Holy Rood Cemetery, Westbury, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the .
Online condolences can be given at www.waittfh.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 30, 2019