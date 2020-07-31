Kathleen (Ryan) Mitchell
Manasquan - Kathleen (Ryan) Mitchell of Manasquan, passed away on July 31, 2020 following a prolonged illness. Kathleen was born in Newark in 1938 and moved to Manasquan as an infant. She was a member of the last graduation class of St. Margaret's Grammar School in Spring Lake where she credited the Sisters with preparing her well for high school, as she excelled as a student in Manasquan High School, graduating in 1956. All of her summers as a child, and as much time as possible for most of her life, were spent on the Manasquan Beach, usually in the water where she became a graceful and powerful swimmer. Following high school, she spent a few years in Florida and a year in California, but always returned to the Jersey Shore where she met and, in 1970, married her beloved husband, Douglas. After fourteen years in the financial offices of Walter Reade Theaters, she worked in the financial office of the Borough of Manasquan where she was held in great respect by all of her associates. After retirement, she and Doug continued to live in the Sterling Woods section of Wall Township, their home since 1974, but enjoyed happy travels in their RV, especially to the Florida Keys.
Kathleen was predeceased by her parents, Art and Hildegarde Ryan. She is survived by her devoted husband of 50 years, Doug, her brother Art Ryan and his wife Mary, and her nieces and nephews and grandnieces and grandnephews. Funeral services will be private, but a memorial Mass will be celebrated at St. Martha's in Pt. Pleasant where Kathleen was a communicant, in the future when the current health threat has passed. The Neary Quinn Funeral Home, 39 South Street, Manasquan, NJ is in charge with her arrangements.
