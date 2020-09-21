Kathleen Nowak



Kathleen (Maeve) Nowak,75, of NJ, peacefully passed away September 11, 2020 with her children by her side. While she moved to Maryland in 2018, she spent most of her life in NJ proudly working for the department of defense at Fort Monmouth NJ. She was born to the late parents Elinor Bower and John Flynn. She is survived by three children, Edmund Nowak, of Wrightstown, NJ, Matthew Nowak of Aberdeen MD, and Colleen Nowak-Johnson of Asheville, NC. Kathy is also survived by her adoring grandchildren Rhiannon, Declan, Liam, Tori, Kayleigh and great grandchildren Riley and Carter. She is predeceased by her beloved grandson Mitchell. Kathy was loved by her family and friends the Flynns - her sister Erin, and late brothers John and Peter, the Alicinos - Steven, Joseph, Joan, Regina, Trish, Andi, Monica and Veronica - the extended Nowak family and many more (perhaps too many to list). Kathy is remembered as a kind soul. She loved to dance and sing and was quick to laugh - preferably out loud with friends. She will be immensely missed but forever in our hearts. Services to be held privately at a later date.









