Old Bridge - Kathleen P. Hill (71) Old Bridge, passed away on July 19, 2019 at Jersey Shore Medical Center. She was predeceased by her parents Helen Short Hill and Albert Hill and is survived by several first cousins. Ms. Hill graduated from Keyport Hill in 1966. She had a varied career, mostly in computer training and sales in NYC and also as a Training Manager for NJPAC. According to her wishes, cremation was private and no service was held. Donations may be made in Kathy's memory to the Keyport Historical Association, 34 Main St. Keyport, NJ 07735 or the ASPCA.
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 28, 2019