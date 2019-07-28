Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen Hill
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen P. Hill

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kathleen P. Hill Obituary
Kathleen P. Hill

Old Bridge - Kathleen P. Hill (71) Old Bridge, passed away on July 19, 2019 at Jersey Shore Medical Center. She was predeceased by her parents Helen Short Hill and Albert Hill and is survived by several first cousins. Ms. Hill graduated from Keyport Hill in 1966. She had a varied career, mostly in computer training and sales in NYC and also as a Training Manager for NJPAC. According to her wishes, cremation was private and no service was held. Donations may be made in Kathy's memory to the Keyport Historical Association, 34 Main St. Keyport, NJ 07735 or the ASPCA.
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kathleen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.