Kathleen Patricia Miller
Berkeley Twp. - Kathleen (Pat) Patricia Miller (nee Lapsley) 84, of Berkeley Township, passed away on June 9, 2020, at Community Medical Center, Toms River.
Pat was the youngest of five children and only girl born to Thomas Lapsley and Anna Marie (King) Lapsley on April 20, 1936 in Newark, NJ where she grew up, graduating from St Michael's High School, Newark in 1954.
Pat married John Miller of Newark, NJ in 1964, later moving to Lakewood, NJ in 1971 to raise their 3 children, before moving to Silver Ridge Park North in Berkeley Township in 2001 where they had resided together for 18 years, until John's passing last July, after their 55th wedding anniversary.
Pat worked in the Lakewood Twp School system, after her youngest started school, for many years, working various cafeteria jobs before becoming Food Service Director for the District. She also ran the summer lunch program in Lakewood alongside her husband, delivering lunches to the summer day camps in the township. Later she then worked for the Nutritional Project for the Elderly, becoming the Director of the Meals on Wheels Kosher site at 500 Clifton Ave for years until settling into retirement life and moving to Berkeley Township in 2001.
Her passions were vast. Given her career path, it's obvious that cooking was one of them. She insisted on hosting all holidays and loved hosting parties for family and friends. No one could make a black forest cake like Pat, not even Winklemann's restaurant, where she got the recipe back in the 70's. She loved to sew, making her own wedding dress and bridesmaid dresses and continuing to do that for others. She loved making dresses for her daughters and outfits for her son as kids and all their Halloween costumes. That continued after her grandson was born making all his bibs, school play and Halloween costumes. Pat and her daughter Lynn started making masks until she got sick. Growing up she spent summers at the Jersey Shore and loved to travel, trekking across country with her parents and Cousin Fran then to Miami in the 1960's and to celebrate Fran's big birthday in Las Vegas in 2000 She looked forward to the October/November trips she took with her daughters each year to whatever island was chosen or to Disney to celebrate Halloween, even trick or treating herself.
Her last and greatest role was that of Grandma (GMa) to her best buddy Matthew John whom she enjoyed spending time with going to the beach and the boardwalk every Thursday when he was younger.She would attend his school functions, baseball and football games whenever she could. His spunk and quick wit kept her young.
Our hearts have always been full but now her absence has left a deep hole in the hearts of anyone that loved her, knew her kind soul and huge heart, knew of the sacrifices she's made.
She was a parishioner of St. Mary of the Lake RC Church, Lakewood, NJ, a member of the BPOE in Lakewood, NJ.
She is survived by her son; John Miller of Burlington, NJ, her two daughters; Patricia Jennings and son in law David of Toms River, NJ and Lynn Marie Miller of Manchester, NJ, and two grandsons; Matthew and Kevin.She is also survived by her close Cousins George and Frances Binder of Little Egg Harbor Twp and a host of cousins, nieces and nephews.
Family will receive friends on Wednesday June 17, 2020 from 3 to 5 pm with a Service at 4:30 pm at the Timothy E Ryan Home for Funerals, 145 St. Catherine Blvd. Toms River, NJ, 08755. Due to the current Covid 19 restrictions she will be interred privately with her husband at the BG William C Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Arneytown, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to support local businesses affected by Covid 19 or to Deborah Heart and Lung Center. Condolences may be sent to www.ryanfuneralhome.com
Berkeley Twp. - Kathleen (Pat) Patricia Miller (nee Lapsley) 84, of Berkeley Township, passed away on June 9, 2020, at Community Medical Center, Toms River.
Pat was the youngest of five children and only girl born to Thomas Lapsley and Anna Marie (King) Lapsley on April 20, 1936 in Newark, NJ where she grew up, graduating from St Michael's High School, Newark in 1954.
Pat married John Miller of Newark, NJ in 1964, later moving to Lakewood, NJ in 1971 to raise their 3 children, before moving to Silver Ridge Park North in Berkeley Township in 2001 where they had resided together for 18 years, until John's passing last July, after their 55th wedding anniversary.
Pat worked in the Lakewood Twp School system, after her youngest started school, for many years, working various cafeteria jobs before becoming Food Service Director for the District. She also ran the summer lunch program in Lakewood alongside her husband, delivering lunches to the summer day camps in the township. Later she then worked for the Nutritional Project for the Elderly, becoming the Director of the Meals on Wheels Kosher site at 500 Clifton Ave for years until settling into retirement life and moving to Berkeley Township in 2001.
Her passions were vast. Given her career path, it's obvious that cooking was one of them. She insisted on hosting all holidays and loved hosting parties for family and friends. No one could make a black forest cake like Pat, not even Winklemann's restaurant, where she got the recipe back in the 70's. She loved to sew, making her own wedding dress and bridesmaid dresses and continuing to do that for others. She loved making dresses for her daughters and outfits for her son as kids and all their Halloween costumes. That continued after her grandson was born making all his bibs, school play and Halloween costumes. Pat and her daughter Lynn started making masks until she got sick. Growing up she spent summers at the Jersey Shore and loved to travel, trekking across country with her parents and Cousin Fran then to Miami in the 1960's and to celebrate Fran's big birthday in Las Vegas in 2000 She looked forward to the October/November trips she took with her daughters each year to whatever island was chosen or to Disney to celebrate Halloween, even trick or treating herself.
Her last and greatest role was that of Grandma (GMa) to her best buddy Matthew John whom she enjoyed spending time with going to the beach and the boardwalk every Thursday when he was younger.She would attend his school functions, baseball and football games whenever she could. His spunk and quick wit kept her young.
Our hearts have always been full but now her absence has left a deep hole in the hearts of anyone that loved her, knew her kind soul and huge heart, knew of the sacrifices she's made.
She was a parishioner of St. Mary of the Lake RC Church, Lakewood, NJ, a member of the BPOE in Lakewood, NJ.
She is survived by her son; John Miller of Burlington, NJ, her two daughters; Patricia Jennings and son in law David of Toms River, NJ and Lynn Marie Miller of Manchester, NJ, and two grandsons; Matthew and Kevin.She is also survived by her close Cousins George and Frances Binder of Little Egg Harbor Twp and a host of cousins, nieces and nephews.
Family will receive friends on Wednesday June 17, 2020 from 3 to 5 pm with a Service at 4:30 pm at the Timothy E Ryan Home for Funerals, 145 St. Catherine Blvd. Toms River, NJ, 08755. Due to the current Covid 19 restrictions she will be interred privately with her husband at the BG William C Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Arneytown, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to support local businesses affected by Covid 19 or to Deborah Heart and Lung Center. Condolences may be sent to www.ryanfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.